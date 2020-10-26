Imploding Trump Pelosi COVID-19 deal leads to 3% Bitcoin price drop By Cointelegraph

Imploding Trump Pelosi COVID-19 deal leads to 3% Bitcoin price drop
The price of (BTC) dropped 3% in less than three hours as the U.S. stock market plummeted. Following the pullback, most traders are neutral or slightly bearish on the short-term trend of BTC.
Traders and on-chain analysts are now pinpointing $12,500 and $11,973 as the two levels to watch for the continuation of the Bitcoin rally.
