Imploding Trump Pelosi COVID-19 deal leads to 3% Bitcoin price drop By Cointelegraph

Imploding Trump Pelosi COVID-19 deal leads to 3% Bitcoin price drop

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The price of (BTC) dropped 3% in less than three hours as the U.S. stock market plummeted. Following the pullback, most traders are neutral or slightly bearish on the short-term trend of BTC.

Traders and on-chain analysts are now pinpointing $12,500 and $11,973 as the two levels to watch for the continuation of the Bitcoin rally.

. Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin whale clusters. Source: Whalemap