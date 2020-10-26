Iggy Azalea Defends Ex Playboi Carti Against Deadbeat Dad Accusations

Instagram/WENN

Hoping on Instagram Stories, the ‘Fancy’ hitmaker makes it clear that her rapper ex-beau is pretty much involved in Onyx’s lives after saying that she’s raising their child alone.

Even though Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti are no longer in a relationship, the female emcee lets people know that she still stands by his side when people make the wrong assumption about him. Most recently, the “Whole Lotta Red” rapper was accused of being a deadbeat dad to their son, Onyx, and Iggy immediately jumped to his defense.

It all started after Iggy confirmed their split through a post on Instagram Stories. “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she said, prompting people to jump into conclusions that Carti was not helping her parent their child.

For instance, one person said, “Carti is actually a deadbeat. this mf wouldn’t take care of his fans and now his kid lmaoo.” One other echoed, “Breaks my heart to see carti go deadbeat. I wanted to see dadboi carti,” while another commented, “Carti a deadbeat dad and a deadbeat rapper who don’t drop music bro pick a struggle.”

Seeing all the responses from social media users, Iggy later returned to the photo-sharing site to clarify that Carti is pretty much involved in Onyx’s life. “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” she said. “Onyx is so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”

Iggy and Carti started dating in 2018 and sparked engagement rumors after some time, but neither of them has responded to this rumor considering they were pretty private about their relationship. This also applied to the “Fancy” hitmaker’s pregnancy, as she only confirmed the speculation two months after she reportedly gave birth.