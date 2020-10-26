IG Model Draya CONFIRMS Relationship w/ NFL Star!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Reality TV Star/model/entrepreneur Draya Michele has a new NFL boyfriend, has confirmed.

For months there have been rumors that Draya’s new boyfriend was LA Chargers, Quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Well yesterday, managed to confirm the relationship rumors as we obtained pics of the two as they stepped out to dinner at Catch in West Hollywood. 

IS CHELSEA HANDLER A RACIST – WATCH!

The two were rumored to be dating each other but kept it under wraps for a while. They decided to go public with their relationship however with a dinner date. On the date, Draya showed off her sensational curves in a Zara full leather tan suit paired with Fendi boots and a Louis Vuitton bag. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR