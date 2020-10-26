IG Model Draya CONFIRMS Relationship w/ NFL Star!! (Pics)

Reality TV Star/model/entrepreneur Draya Michele has a new NFL boyfriend, has confirmed.

For months there have been rumors that Draya’s new boyfriend was LA Chargers, Quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Well yesterday, managed to confirm the relationship rumors as we obtained pics of the two as they stepped out to dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.

The two were rumored to be dating each other but kept it under wraps for a while. They decided to go public with their relationship however with a dinner date. On the date, Draya showed off her sensational curves in a Zara full leather tan suit paired with Fendi boots and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Tyrod Taylor donned a Social shirt paired with Cos pants, Filling pieces shoes, and Tom Brown glasses. They both took safety precautions by wearing a protective face mask per Covid 19 regulations.

Tyrod is an American football quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for Virginia Tech, leading the Hokies to the 2009 Orange Bowl as a Sophomore and 2011 Orange Bowl during his senior year. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and served as the backup to starting quarterback Joe Flacco, including during the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor was signed by the Buffalo Bills as a free agent in 2015, taking over the starting quarterback duties that season and earning a Pro Bowl appearance. In 2017, he helped the Bills make their first playoff berth in 17 years. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2018, with the Bills drafting Josh Allen to replace him. Taylor started the first three games for Cleveland in 2018 before getting injured and sat behind Baker Mayfield for the rest of the season. He signed with the Chargers in 2019, where he had backed up starting quarterback Philip Rivers before being named the starter in 2020.