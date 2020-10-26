IFFM 2020 to Pay a Tribute to Late Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput

The Hindi film industry has been marred with some deeply personal losses this year. With the tragic deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and then Sushant Singh Rajput, the sense of a void has been omnipresent. It was, thus, necessary for the year’s first Indian film festival – Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to commemorate their legacy. As a part of IFFM’s tribute section, the festival will be screening Irrfan Khan’s Song of Scorpion, Rishi Kapoor’s 102 Not Out and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath this year.

In a statement, the festival’s in-charge Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “Artistes live on through their legacy. These were some fine men who did some incredible movies that resonated with everyone. It was important for us to celebrate their memory. We handpicked some great films for our audience so that we relive a little bit of their lives with them. Their loss to the film industry is irrevocable but the magic of their movies will continue to entertain generations hereafter.” We are super excited about this, what about you?