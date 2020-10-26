How Khalil Mack went from 46 overall video game rating in college to NFL star

Khalil Mack didn’t need to look far to find motivation while playing in college at Buffalo. All he had to do was look at his uniform number, No. 46.

Mack chose that number at Buffalo because it was his original rating in the NCAA Football video-game franchise after his arrival on campus. It didn’t take long for Mack to make that rating look foolish en route to MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors, a first-round NFL Draft selection and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Mack’s current “Madden NFL 21” rating is more than double what his original college rating was.

First it was the Oakland Raiders who benefited in the NFL from Mack’s rapid rise, and now it’s the Chicago Bears. If not for a junior-year of high school knee injury, Mack may not have even played college football at Buffalo, let alone had a motivationally low rating that spurred him on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

Where did Khalil Mack go to college?

Mack went to the University of Buffalo. It was his only scholarship offer, but Mack nearly was a Liberty University player and not a Buffalo Bull.

Robert Wimberly was an assistant at Liberty when he came across Mack at Westwood High School in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mack was mostly a basketball player who suffered a serious patellar tendon injury that held him out his junior year. That injury, in part, sent him toward playing football as a senior and dominating with 140 tackles and sacks. Wimberly was the only coach who saw Mack enough to get him a Division I offer, but Wimberly also moved onto the Buffalo coaching staff. Liberty didn’t end up extending an offer to Mack, so he followed Wimberly to UB.

When Mack arrived at Buffalo, he checked his rating in the “NCAA Football” annual release. Mack’s rating was a 46, so that’s the number he wore with the Bulls as an unheralded recruit who didn’t want to forget where he came from.

Mack played four years at Buffalo, quickly boosting his rating up into the 80s by the time he left. He kept wearing No. 46, even as he racked up 74.5 tackles for loss and 28.5 sacks. Against Ohio State in his final season, Mack cemented his status as a surefire top NFL Draft prospect with tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Why does Khalil Mack wear No. 52?

Mack was taken by the Raiders with the fifth overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft. In the NFL, he wouldn’t be able to wear his No. 46, because that was outside the league’s positional number requirements for linebackers. Mack instead settled on No. 52 because it’s the number linebacker Ray Lewis wore in his Hall of Fame career for the Ravens.

By the Football Reference metric “Approximate Value,” Mack currently ranks as the 13th best NFL player to wear No. 52, with plenty of time to move up the list. In addition to Lewis, the list of players ahead of Mack includes Mike Webster, Patrick Willis and Clay Matthews.

Khalil Mack trade details

There’s already been plenty written about why the Raiders traded Mack to the Bears, including by Sporting News right here. The Raiders got a package in return that included two first-round picks that they used to take Josh Jacobs in 2019 and Damon Arnette in 2020. But the trade hasn’t really impacted Mack — he’s been dominant in whatever NFL uniform he’s worn.

In four seasons with the Raiders, Mack recorded 40.5 sacks, including a career-best 15 in 2015. Mack was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year the following season in 2016. He regressed to just 8.5 sacks in his first full year in Chicago, but the Bears had a strong defensive front as a whole which was often helped by opposing teams scheming so heavily against Mack.

Mack has 4.5 sacks through six games in the 2020 season, including bringing down Tom Brady twice in the Bears’ 20-19 Week 5 win on Thursday Night Football.

What’s Khalil Mack’s Madden rating now?

Mack’s performance as one of the top pass-rushers in football has pushed his Madden rating much higher than his initial “NCAA Football” rating. Following Week 6 updates, Mack is rated a 97 overall in “Madden NFL 21.”

At 97, Mack is the game’s highest-rated outside linebacker. The only defensive players rated higher than Mack are Aaron Donald, Stephon Gilmore, Bobby Wagner and J.J. Watt.

Ironically, Mack has pushed his rating into territory that he could wear the number if the Bears reclassified him as a defensive end instead of linebacker. But Mack is likely just fine with No. 52.