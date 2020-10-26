Harry Styles ‘Proud and Excited’ to Invest on New Manchester Arena

WENN/Instar

To be among the largest indoor venues in the U.K., Co-op Live is slated to begin construction in November, and sees the One Direction member partnering with Oak View Group for this project.

Harry Styles is investing in a new arena to be built in his hometown of Manchester, England.

Dubbed Co-op Live, the new venue, which will be among the largest indoor venues in the U.K., gained planning approval in September and is slated to begin construction in November. It is set to open in 2023.

According to an announcement, Styles “will take more than just a capital interest, he will also be actively involved in the development of the project… and will work alongside (entertainment company) Oak View Group U.K. and international team on delivering world-leading experiences at Co-op Live, with a particular focus on fans, unique premium and hospitality areas, and artist spaces.”

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co-op Live. Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn’t be happier being involved in this project,” added Harry.

“It very much feels like coming home. … I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester,” he shared. “It’s just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow.”

“Adore You” singer Harry started his working life at a young age delivering newspapers for a Co-op store, while Manchester was where Styles first auditioned for “The X Factor” U.K. in 2010 – during which One Direction was formed.