Harry Styles Frolicking Around Beautiful Amalfi Coast in ‘Golden’ Music Video

Not only offering fans picturesque views of the coast, but the British heartthrob is also serving looks in the music video that is directed by Ben and Gabe Turner.

–

It’s almost been a year since Harry Styles released her sophomore album “Fine Line”, and the singer decided to celebrate the milestone by releasing a music video of one of the tracks off the album. Just a day after teasing the visuals for “Golden”, the video has now been made available for your viewing pleasure.

Filmed in Amalfi Coast in Italy, the Ben and Gabe Turner-directed music video finds Harry running through empty mountain streets, driving around and striking various poses by the ocean. There is also a scene of him taking a swim in the water as he sings about the highs and fears during the honeymoon phase of a new relationship.

Not only offering fans picturesque views of the coast, but the One Direction member is also serving looks in the visuals. From a bulky white long-sleeved shirt to a light blue suit jacket over a button-down and checkered pants, he successfully melts fans’ hearts with his fashion game.

Besides “Golden”, “Fine Line” includes other hits such as “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You”. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and became his second chart-topping album in the United States, in addition to receiving generally positive reviews from music critics. Speaking of the album during an interview with Zane Lowe, he said he wanted to be more fun and adventurous with the project.

“When I listen to the first album now, I can hear all of the places where I feel like I was playing it safe, because I just didn’t want to get it wrong,” he said at the time. “But I guess a big part of going into this album was I spent a lot of time thinking about the whole process of, you make an album, and then you put it out… and then you tour it. I kind of went into the second one feeling like I want to work out how to make all of this feel really fun.”