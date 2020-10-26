Group representing Facebook, TikTok, Google, and others calls on EU to protect them from legal liabilities for removing hate speech and illegal content (Natalia Drozdiak/Bloomberg)

Natalia Drozdiak / Bloomberg:
Group representing Facebook, TikTok, Google, and others calls on EU to protect them from legal liabilities for removing hate speech and illegal content — – Companies risk legal liability for actively removing content,nbsp; — Call comes as European Commission prepares digital policy
