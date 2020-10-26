Gary Ablett final match, Richmond premiership, photographer offers unique insight

Quinn Rooney is a photographer for Getty Images. He provided Wide World of Sports with behind the scenes access of the AFL Grand Final and his season in the bubble.

It was the moment of the AFL Grand Final that sent shivers down every football lover’s spine: Gary Ablett running towards the boundary clutching his left arm in the opening minutes.

After all the romance in the lead-up to the Grand Final about a fairytale ending to the career of the greatest modern-day player, would the curse of 2020 strike again?

Incredibly, just minutes after what looked to be a game-ending, career-ending shoulder injury, the little master was back out on the ground with his shoulder heavily strapped.

The Ablett injury didn’t only send fans on a wicked emotional rollercoaster, with Getty photographer Quinn Rooney opening up on the atmosphere inside the Gabba before, during and after the Ablett injury.

One of Rooney’s first in-game shots happened to be the tackle which injured Gary Ablett (Getty)

“There were some great stories leading into the Grand Final game. A fairy tale finish for Gary Ablett, possibly one of the greatest players ever to go out winning a premiership in his final match,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“My nerves were calmed when minutes into the game I got a nice clean shot of Ablett feeding out a handball whilst being tackled by Trent Cotchin.

“Moments later though, he was seen clutching at his shoulder and being taken from the field. You could hear the gasp from the crowd as we all watched on hoping this would not be how it ended just minutes into the final.

“As I was looking at my camera, a huge roar echoed through the stadium, I looked up to see Ablett, running along the boundary line with his shoulder strapped and ready to come back on.

Ablett is farewelled by Patrick Dangerfield in an emotional guard of honour after the Grand Final (Getty)

“It had the crowd in a flurry of emotions. Moments like these set the game up to be a classic.”

Rooney also revealed his mad fourth-quarter dash after picking the wrong end of the Gabba to shoot from at three-quarter time.

“Going into last quarter I had to decide; which end to capture from? It was effectively deciding who I thought was going to win, so I chose to stay down the Cats end as that had been the scoring end throughout the match,” he said.

“When the Tigers got the first goal and I saw the momentum beginning to shift, I made a mad dash to the opposite end.

“The emotion in the last few moments of a grand final is euphoric. We saw a stunning conclusion to one of the most unique seasons that we’ve ever seen.

Jack Riewoldt is mobbed by teammates after kicking a goal late in the fourth quarter of the win (Getty)

“Despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the season (and Australian sports as a whole), everyone’s excitement and passion remained unchanged. That much was clear as we saw the players celebrating as Jack Riewoldt celebrated a great goal.

“These moments created for some amazing pictures. You could see the Tigers players oozing with confidence as with each score, they were one step closer to the win.

“In hindsight, it was a wise move to shift my placement early in the last quarter. The focus was clearly on Dustin Martin, so it was great to be able to capture him as he went on to make history.”

Rooney also detailed his unique experience of being inside the AFL’s quarantine hub upon his initial entry from Melbourne into Queensland, where he rubbed shoulders with a number of AFL figures.

Dustin Martin and his Richmond teammates celebrate a third premiership in four seasons (Getty)

“It was great opportunity to get to know some more people who work with the AFL,” he said.

“It was quite unimaginable before this year to think you would have some amazing names in AFL like Gary Ablett, Dan Hannebery, Shane Edwards and Jarryd Roughead coaching, all training together, sharing advice and encouraging each other along.

“All the club media departments have been excellent with their access for us all. We are limited by our interactions and distances due to them being inside an AFL hub, but they allocate a safe working place so we can document trainings and regular press conferences.

“The clubs also realise the interest in Melbourne and want to keep their fans engaged and involved in their journey. The players themselves seem a lot more relaxed and friendly with a lot less media following.”