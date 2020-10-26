Game day in Green Bay: Empty sports bars, full hospitals.

On Sunday, an N.F.L. game day when the Green Bay Packers were taking it to the Texans in Houston, the scene in the Packers’ Wisconsin hometown was noticeably subdued, as the coronavirus surged in the state and people mostly avoided the bars that are usually jammed when the Packers are playing.

“You can’t even really tell that there’s a game,” lamented Jon Cooper, a 31-year-old machinist who was having a beer with friends at Cropsey’s on State, an indoor bar about a mile and a half from Lambeau Field, where the Packers play home games. No one wore masks except the bartenders, and about 30 people crowded together around the bar, leaving most of the room empty.

Still, that was busier than most other places in town, many of which had a straggler or two watching the game on big-screen televisions in otherwise empty rooms.

The Great Lakes states are in the grip of a synchronized spiraling of the pandemic. Seven states that border the lakes, including Wisconsin, are at or near their all–worst daily case totals. And along with 16 other states, Wisconsin has added more cases over the last seven days than in any other weeklong stretch.