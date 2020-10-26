Former 106 & Park Host Terrence J Steps Out – With His TWO GIRLFRIENDS!

Terrence J, formerly of 106 & Park appears to have two girlfriends, is hearing.

The talk show host stepped out last night in Los Angeles with two women, both of whom were introduced as Terrence’s “girlfriend.”

The ‘Think Like a Man’ actor channeled his inner Hugh Hefner donning a luxurious red robe with Balenciaga slides as he left a Halloween party with two mystery women in Los Angeles.

According to multiple social media reports, Terrence introduced the two women as his “girlfriend.” It’s not clear whether Terrence was just pretending for purposes of the costume – or whether Terrence is actually involved in a polyamorous throuple.

Here are the images of Terrence and his alleged two bae’s – one is a Black girl the other is a blonde.

Terrence J is an actor, model, and entertainment reporter best known as the host of BET’s popular music video countdown show 106 & Park from 2006 until 2012. He was the co-anchor of E! News from 2012 to 2015.