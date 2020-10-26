First Look At Javicia Leslie As Batwoman

Javicia worked closely with both executive producer Caroline Dries and costume designer Maya Mani to make sure the costume was just right. She said, “I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the formfitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”



Nino Muñoz / The CW

Javicia continued, saying, “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment!”