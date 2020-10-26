Ferrari react to speculation Sebastian Vettel has a slower car than Charles Leclerc, Formula One

Ferrari are under pressure amid speculation that the Formula One giants are favouring driver Charles Leclerc over Sebastian Vettel.

At the Portuguese Grand Prix on the weekend, Leclerc finished fourth, with Vettel in 10th in his last year with Ferrari. It has led to questions over whether Leclerc has been given a faster car than the German four-time F1 champion.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto was on the backfoot addressing the speculation today.

“The cars of Seb and Charles are identical, no doubt,” Binotto told Sky Italia.

“I sincerely hope that Sebastian can qualify better at Imola and show more of what he is capable of during the race.

“Charles is very good, but maybe you can expect more from the second driver.”

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari (Getty)

“On the one hand, I’m satisfied because I had the feeling that I drove a good race,” he told RTL.

“I had a hard time at the beginning, lost places and almost lost the car two or three times.

“After that I actually drove a good race.

“But, on the other hand, it’s obvious that the other car is much faster. Where do I lose time? I have been biting my tongue all year long.

“Some idiot might never figure it out, but am I a complete idiot? I doubt it.

“At some point, you should be lucky and hit the limit. I never hit it and, if I do, then only with a lot of difficulty. On the other side (of the garage) it looks much easier.”

All season Vettel has finished behind Leclerc but the German driver wasn’t lured into the gossip around both cars’ differing performance.

“I have to think that we have the same car. I trust the people around me and in the garage,” he said in Portugal.

In 2021 Vettel will join Racing Point with Aston Martin.