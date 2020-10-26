Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8: Running back

Injury issues created some problems at running back last week, and they’ve carried over to our Week 8 fantasy RB rankings. Aaron Jones (calf), Joe Mixon (foot), and Miles Sanders (hamstring) were all ruled out prior to their games, and while their absences created opportunities for Jamaal Williams, Giovani Bernard, and Boston Scott, respectively, fantasy owners will be hoping to get them back in Week 8.

For now, we’re leaving Mixon and Sanders — along with Mark Ingram (ankle), Devonta Freeman (ankle), and Phillip Lindsay (concussion) — out of our rankings. That’s the bad news. The good news is that we’re keeping in Chris Carson (foot) and putting Christian McCaffrey (ankle) and Dalvin Cook (groin) back in for now, which really strengthens the top of our rankings.

In Week 8, the Ravens, Vikings, Colts, and Dolphins will be returning to action, which means Cook, Gus Edwards, JK Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor, and Myles Gaskin will be back. Meanwhile, the Texans, Cardinals, Jaguars, and Washington are going on bye, so David Johnson, Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds, James Robinson, and Antonio Gibson will all be unavailable. Overall, this is mostly a wash for our rankings, and they may even get a little bit stronger because Cook is a top-five play if healthy.

The rankings are also getting a bit stronger because certain players are emerging from what had previously been even rotations. D’Andre Swift continues to get more chances in Detroit, so the talented rookie will be a solid RB2 moving forward. However, there are still some frustrating committees, with the Chargers (Justin Jackson/Joshua Kelley), Jets (La’Mical Perine/Frank Gore), Bills (Devin Singletary/Zack Moss), and 49ers (JaMycal Hasty, Jerick McKinnon, possibly Tevin Coleman), all causing issues in the RB3 tier.

While the Ravens will be returning this week, it might be best to avoid their RB rotation if possible. They have a tough matchup with the Steelers, and there are questions as to who will lead the backfield if Ingram is out (and, honestly, even if he’s healthy). You can use Baltimore’s backs as flexes, but there are other options with more upside and fewer questions this week.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.