Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8: Quarterback

This is week is going to be a tough one for a lot of quarterbacks, as several big-name signal-callers have unfavorable matchups. That’s causing plenty of sleepers to slide into the top 10 of our Week 8 fantasy QB rankings, but the best of the best are still toward the top, tough matchups or not.

We’re mainly talking about Russell Wilson (vs. 49ers) and Lamar Jackson (vs. Steelers), who have proven they can put up monster stats against anyone. We’re not as excited about fringe-starters Matt Ryan (@ Panthers), Matthew Stafford (vs. Colts), Ben Roethlisberger (@ Ravens), and Drew Brees (@ Bears), though. We know all are good enough to put up worthwhile numbers even in those tough matchups, but with similar QBs facing much softer competition, there’s no need to force these veterans into your lineups.

WEEK 8 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Teddy Bridgewater (vs. Falcons) leads the list of sleepers in our top 10, but Carson Wentz (vs. Cowboys), Jimmy Garoppolo (@ Seahawks), Derek Carr (@ Browns), and Justin Herbert (@ Broncos) are all high-percentage plays this week. Joe Burrow (vs. Titans), Baker Mayfield (vs. Raiders), and Jared Goff (@ Dolphins) are also ranked higher than the aforementioned big-name veterans, too.

WEEK 8 PPR RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

The most interesting QB this week is slotted at No. 26 in our rankings, but he might be much higher going forward. Of course, we’re talking about Tua Tagovailoa, who will be making his first start. A matchup against the Rams isn’t one you want to trust him in, but if he plays well, he’ll certainly look better in future weeks when Miami has a much softer schedule. Even if he struggles, it’s important to watch how Tua meshes with his talented receiving corps.

Some of the tough matchups this week will make for difficult start ’em, sit ’em decisions, but there are plenty of worthwhile replacement options. Given the way passing and scoring is up in the NFL this year, even “bad matchups” aren’t as scary as they used to be, so most owners should be able to count on good stats from their QB spot, even if they’re down a little from what they’re used to.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates.

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.