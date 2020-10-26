Fantasy Football PPR Rankings Week 8: Running back

Last week was a big one for running backs who are traditionally ranked higher in PPR leagues. Guys like Jamaal Williams, Giovani Bernard, and Boston Scott took advantage of injuries to Aaron Jones, Joe Mixon, and Miles Sanders, respectively, to post solid fantasy days, especially in PPR leagues. With all three lead backs likely set to be “questionable” heading into Week 8, these receiving threats will be a bit higher in our Week 8 fantasy RB PPR rankings, though at least a couple of top backs will return to our rankings to start the week.

Our PPR rankings are also assisted by the fact that guys like Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor, and Myles Gaskin are all back in action after byes. The losses of David Johnson, Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds, James Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and J.D. McKissic will sting a bit, but there should be enough value in our PPR rankings for fantasy owners to take advantage of, especially with Christian McCaffrey expected back from his high-ankle sprain.

As usual, Williams (vs. Vikings), Nyheim Hines (@ Lions), James White (@ Bills), Jerick McKinnon (@ Seahawks), and Corey Clement (vs. Cowboys) all see their values rise into the flex tier in PPR formats this week, and Leonard Fournette (@ Giants) is also rising after a six-catch week.

Le’Veon Bell is also an intriguing play in PPR formats this week. The Chiefs are taking on the lowly Jets, and that is a big-time revenge game for Bell, who was released by the Jets a couple of weeks ago. He didn’t do much in Week 7, but he should have RB2/flex value as he gets more comfortable in the Chiefs offense.

Players that move down because of lack of receiving opportunities will include Gus Edwards (vs. Steelers), Adrian Peterson (vs. Colts), Frank Gore (@ Chiefs), and Latavius Murray (@ Bears), though Edwards could still be worth a start if Mark Ingram (ankle) is out.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.