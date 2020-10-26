Family share harrowing images of pensioner, 90, they say was sexually assaulted

A family has shared harrowing images of a grandmother after she was allegedly sexually assaulted and beaten by another resident at a care home.

A relative of the 90-year-old has released pictures of her for the first since the ordeal last November.

He claims the pensioner was sexually assaulted while living at the home in Greater Manchester.

The family has now released the images for the first to raise awareness, after the family of another resident accused the same home of ‘neglect’ towards their own grandmother.

Devastated family has shared harrowing images of their grandmother after she was allegedly sexually assaulted and beaten by another resident at a care home

The shocking images show the frail lady with a large purple bruise on the right side of her face.

Another shows her delicate arm peppered with painful looking bruises.

One more shows her lying in bed with a visible gash on her head and a white bandage wrapped around her forearm.

The relative, who works in property maintenance, shared the horrific photos on social media, saying: ‘Nearly twelve months ago, she was sexually assaulted and beaten by another resident whilst being cared for (at a nursing home).

‘This horrendous home had allowed my relative to be assaulted in the worst unimaginable way ever.

Her relative claims the pensioner was sexually assaulted while living at the home in Greater Manchester. Pictured: Purple bruises in the 90-year-old’s arm

‘A lady that was being kept bed bound against her will and could not fight back was beaten, held down and sexually assaulted.

‘Needless to say this lady found the courage to survive and healed and was moved to another home for her safety after a very lengthy stay in hospital.’

He added that no prosecutions are being brought because the alleged perpetrator is said to be ‘mentally incapable’.

He claims that there is a joint police investigation into the latest allegation, but he does not have much hope it will be resolved.

Speaking today, he said: ‘The police can’t prosecute him (the alleged attacker) as he is mentally incapable, even though the CCTV captured the act.

‘He was a resident in the home. It has happened to another resident a few weeks ago at the same home.

The relative added that no prosecutions are being brought as the alleged perpetrator is said to be ‘mentally incapable’

‘We were horrified when we discovered what happened. She (the victim) said: “I’ve never let him have it.”

‘She is now in a new nursing home but it’s not suitable for her. She no longer trusts male nurses and has been left with PTSD and needs three to four nurses to deal with her.’

He says he was prompted to come forward with his images after hearing about another incident at the home this year during lockdown.

A few weeks ago, a woman claimed that her grandmother was also discovered to have bruises on her.

He added: ‘Families need to keep checking in on their families in homes and ask for pictures of them to ensure they are safe.

‘I want a public apology from the care home, especially having to pay extortionate fees believing she would be getting the best care.’

have approached Greater Manchester Police for comment.