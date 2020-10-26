Falcons’ Julio Jones shuts down trade rumors

The Atlanta Falcons are having one of the worst seasons imaginable, as they find new ways to lose games in increasingly embarrassing fashion, including Sunday’s inexcusable loss to the Detroit Lions. With rumors growing of a potential total rebuild, could superstar receiver Julio Jones want to finish his career elsewhere? According to the man himself, the answer is definitely not.

“No,” Jones told the Falcons’ official website when asked if he wanted to get traded. “I play football. I know who I am, I know what I got going on. I know what I mean to this team.”

Jones’ loyalty is commendable, but that won’t stop trade rumors from brewing, as NFL insiders are “openly wondering” if the Falcons would try to trade Jones or quarterback Matt Ryan before the Nov. 3 trade deadline in order to acquire some long-term assets.

Of course, these rumors ignore the fact that Jones and Ryan are both incredibly difficult to trade due to their contracts. If the Falcons trade Ryan, it would result in a $44.4 million cap hit for Atlanta in 2021, while trading Jones would create a $23.25 million cap charge. Would Atlanta really want to begin a rebuild this deep in cap hell? It may make more sense to wait out the contracts and begin rebuilding once the Falcons can get the two off the books.

For now, the Falcons just need to figure out a way to win some games and maybe give Todd Gurley a quick refresher on clock management and decision-making.