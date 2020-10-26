Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators set to clear Fiat-PSA merger

© .
BRUSSELS/MILAN () – EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the merger of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) (MI:) and France’s PSA (PA:) to create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, people familiar with the matter said, after they pledged to reinforce Japanese rival Toyota (T:).
The all-share merger agreement announced late last year would create a company worth about $38 billion and unite brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with the likes of Peugeot (OTC:), Opel and DS – while targeting annual cost cuts of 5 billion euros ($5.93 billion) without closing factories.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.