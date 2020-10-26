Erdogan calls on Turks not to buy French goods By

© . FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets with Turkish President Erdogan in Moscow
ANKARA () – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Monday for Turks never to buy French goods, as he continued his sharp criticism of French leader Emmanuel Macron over his attitude towards Muslims.
Erdogan said on Saturday Macron had a problem with Muslims and needed mental checks – a rebuke that caused France to recall its ambassador from Ankara. He made similar comments the next day and again on Monday in a speech in Ankara.
