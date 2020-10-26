Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

In fact, Emily admitted that while she’s keen on keeping gender out of the equation, she said she grew up thinking she’d be a girl mom.

“‘To be perfectly honest,’ I tell my husband over dinner, ‘I’m not sure that I even know that I want a girl. I guess I’d just never really thought about having a boy before,'” she recalled of their previous conversation.

She revealed the Uncut Gems producer responded, “‘I do worry a girl will have a lot to live up to as your daughter. That’s a lot of pressure.'”

As for her reply, she remembered saying, “‘I’ll never let that be an issue,’ I tell my husband, but I can’t help worrying. I still fight subconscious and internalized misogyny on a regular basis, catching myself as I measure the width of my hips against another woman’s. Who is to say I’d be able to protect my daughter from it?”

The star confessed that she’s also “scared” of having a baby boy, but “not in the same way” as having a girl.

“I’ve known far too many white men who move through the world unaware of their privilege, and I’ve been traumatized by many of my experiences with them,” she shared. “And boys too; it’s shocking to realize how early young boys gain a sense of entitlement—to girls’ bodies and to the world in general. I’m not scared of raising a ‘bad guy,’ as many of the men I’ve known who abuse their power do so unintentionally. But I’m terrified of inadvertently cultivating the carelessness and the lack of awareness that are so convenient for men.”