ecobee and Lutron HomeKit accessories lead today’s best deals, Apple Watch bands $7, more

Today’s best deals include ecobee and Lutron HomeKit accessories, Nike-style Apple Watch bands, and more. Hit the jump for all of that in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ecobee delivers HomeKit, more

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control for $208. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249. We did see it drop to $199 for Prime Day, but otherwise, discounts have been rare in 2020. ecobee completely redesigned its latest thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home.

Bring HomeKit control to your dimmable lights

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Starter Kit with HomeKit control for $80. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Skip the Philips Hue setup and go next-level with an in-wall dimmer setup from Lutron. These switches are HomeKit compatible, so you can easily control existing lights with Siri. Ships with everything needed to get started, including a hub and second remote.

Nike-style Apple Watch band from $7

Amazon offers the Ad Master Nike-style Apple Watch Band in various colors and sizes from $7. As a comparison, it typically goes for $10. Today’s deal is $0.20 under our previous mention, as well. You’ll get a nearly identical design as the official version, but shy of any Nike logos. Still, if you’re interested in this style of the band, it’s a great option and it’s compatible with all Apple Watch models. There are multiple sizes and lengths available to fit different wrists, and of course, the usual perforated design we’ve come to know on these Nike-style sport bands.

Dell’s latest 27-inch monitor at $160

Dell is currently discounting a selection of its monitors starting at $130 with several options being matched at Amazon. One highlight is on the Dell S2721H 27-inch 1080p Monitor for $160. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, saves you 36%, and is subsequently a new all-time low. As one of Dell’s latest monitors, this 27-inch display is a great way to add some additional screen real estate to your work from home setup. Alongside a frameless design and 1080p panel, there’s also FreeSync support and a 75Hz refresh rate that ensures it can keep up with light gaming as well. Two HDMI inputs complete the package.

JBL Pulse 3 RGB Speaker for $130

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Speaker for $130. Typically fetching $165, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, matches the Amazon low, and is the best we’ve seen overall since June. Combining 360-degree audio playback with a design that coats much of the speaker in RGB lighting, JBL’s Pulse 3 is a unique way to rock out at home, or anywhere else for that matter. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery you’re looking at up to 12-hours of playtime per charge, and an IPX7 form-factor lets it keep up with rainy weather, pool-side use, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

