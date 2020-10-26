‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke on the Mend After Scary Fall During Rehearsal

Instagram

In a clip from the latest episode of the dancing competition show, the dancer suffers head injury after losing her footing while rehearsing with her partner, AJ McLean.

Cheryl Burke has had a scare during an intense rehearsal with her dancing partner AJ McLean. Ahead of Villains Night on “Dancing with the Stars“, the pro-dancer suffered head injury following a fall during which she hit her head on the ballroom floor, but she is said to be “on the mend.”

On how the accident happened, an exclusive video obtained by PEOPLE unraveled that Cheryl and AJ were practicing on the ballroom floor on Sunday, October 25. When the 36-year-old dancer was running backward, however, she lost her footing and fell on her back with her head hitting the floor. “It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor,” her dancing partner recalled.

In the wake of the accident, PEOPLE reported that a medic was called to the scene and Cherly got examined. She was then advised to take the rest of the day off. At the time, it was not clear whether she would be able to perform in the Monday, October 26 episode of the dancing competition show.

Despite the unfortunate event, Cheryl confirmed via Instagram that she would still get on the dance floor. “Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn’t part of the routine. It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second,” she kicked off her social media message.

“Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground,” the two-time “DWTS” champion added, referring to her Backstreet Boys member partner. After urging fans to vote for the duo, she continued, “Keeping our fingers crossed for only planned mishaps during the show tonight!! #TeamPrettyMessedUp.”

Hours after Cheryl shared her post, the official Instagram account of the show let out several pictures of her and AJ performing Tango. “So happy to see @cherylburke safe and healthy! Stunning Tango from #TeamPrettyMessedUp. #VillainsNight #DWTS,” its caption read.