Drew Barrymore Says It Was “Hard” To Divorce Will Kopelman

“It’s such a painful thing.”
Drew Barrymore has gone through a lot of hardships in life, including her 2016 divorce from her third ex-husband, Will Kopelman.
After spending four years together as a married couple, Drew said it was extremely “hard” for her to let go of Will because she was never the type to “take divorce well.”
“I took it really hard,” the talk show host told Willie Geist during a recent appearance on Sunday Today. “Even now, I’m just like, ‘Oh, it’s such a painful thing.’”
Because Drew didn’t “grow up with any family whatsoever,” she wanted to make her relationship with Will work for the sake of their two kids, Olive and Frankie.
“I think that’s why I took [the divorce] so hard,” Drew confessed. “I was like, ‘Ugh, the ultimate promise I wanted to make with [Olive and Frankie] and for [Will] was to have this amazing family and I found them and there’s something not working that isn’t livable. How tragic is that?’”
“It took me five years to be able to speak with strength, articulation, perspective, hindsight, and see everything we did right because when we were getting divorced, it felt like everything was just wrong,” she said. “It’s so hard. I don’t think I’ve recovered from that.”
As for how to move forward, Drew is still figuring out out: “I don’t know how to open that up again,” she explained. “It’s like something closed and it stayed closed. I think I’m equally as scared to find love again as I would be as if it never happened.”
“But, the good news is that his family and I sort of made the most important choice: to be so together and united and connected,” she continued. “That’s, I guess, what they call family.”
