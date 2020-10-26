Drake Roasted Over ‘Awful’ Menu at His 34th Birthday Party

WENN

As pictures and videos from the ‘Toosie Slide’ rapper’s early celebration of his birthday make their way online, people can’t help criticizing the alleged ‘unappetizing’ menu.

Drake turned 34 on Saturday, October 24 and he marked it by throwing an early birthday party in Los Angeles on Friday night. While the celebration was undoubtedly a merry one, with tons of purple and while balloons hung on the ceilings and candles decorating the room, at least one thing from the bash has left people appalled.

Pictures and videos from the birthday celebration have made their out on the Internet, showing the ambiance, the room decoration as well as alleged menu at the party. The menu, in particular, has caught people’s attention as it didn’t seem up to Drizzy’s standard as a world-class star.

The said menu includes Mac and Cheese as one of the options for the second course, among other dishes such as Chickin Bolognese, Steak Frites, Grilled Shrimp and Grilled Cauliflower. As if the Mac and Cheese wasn’t unappetizing enough, the description said that the dish contained “sun dried tomato, caper, raisin and parsley.”

While it seemed that the description was a typo because the Grilled Cauliflower had the same description, social media users were quick to criticize the Canadian emcee for the menu selection. “Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac & cheese lands on the birthday menu,” an unimpressed Twitter user wrote.

“I wouldn’t leave my house for this even during non rona times,” another commented on the alleged foods offered at the bash. A baffled user wrote, “How you a 34 year old multi-millionaire eating like a mediocre banquet hall wedding guest.”

“Drake’s b-day menu is the most light skin menu I’ve ever seen. I know this because I plan on having the exact same menu at my 34th birthday,” a fourth person claimed. Another had an exaggerated response, “feeling like i got hit by a train seeing drake’s birthday party menu for the first time.”

“Smh @ Drake including Mac & Cheese with raisins in the dinner menu…,” another remarked. Someone else added, “2020 did not need this Karen-potato salad-turned-mac & cheese f**kery added in on top of everything else. We deserve better!”