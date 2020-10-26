Diplo Sets the Record Straight on Claims He Lives Together With Quenlin Blackwell

Instagram

The 19-year-old social media star previously defended the record producer after he was accused of grooming her, insisting that their relationship is purely platonic.

Diplo has broken his silence amid backlash over claims that he’s currently living with Quenlin Blackwell. Hoping on his Twitter account on Monday, October 26, the famed DJ clarified that he’s only renting one of his properties to the young influencer, not living with her. He also made it clear they were not romantically involved in any way.

He said on the micro-blogging site, “OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in her building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

In a separate post, Diplo called himself Quenlin’s “landlord” before adding, “I don’t really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don’t poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet.”

<br />

The controversy arose last weekend when 19-year-old Quenlin claimed on TikTok that she had been living together with Diplo for a while. Some people were not having it due to their age difference, and it got even worse after his past tweet from 2010 resurfaced. He wrote at the time, “girls born in the 90s i hav to stop sleepin with u.” People found this problematic due to the fact he should be in his 30s when he tweeted this, while girls born in the ’90s should still be in their teenage years.

However, Quenlin defended the record producer and stressed that their relationship is purely platonic. Calling the Major Lazer member his L.A.’s “dad,” she said, “I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke … Diplo has given me the opportunity and security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentor in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky.”