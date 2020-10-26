Did you know Akshay Kumar owns a hill in Canada?



Akshay Kumar is, without doubt, the highest-paid actor in Bollywood currently. He has given several blockbusters over the years and therefore no producer has problems putting their money on him as they know it’ll provide double the returns for sure. Akshay has proved his mettle as a versatile actor by doing action, romance and comedy in different films. His upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb has made the audience super eager as he’s playing an unusual character in the film. The actor will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the horror-comedy. One thing that comes with so much success is the power to buy almost anything that your heart desires. And well, we are here to tell you about something related to that.

Not many know that Akshay is a citizen of Canada and owns a couple of apartments as well as a luxurious bungalow there. That’s not all, Akshay also reportedly owns an entire hill in Toronto, Canada. Yes, you heard it right.