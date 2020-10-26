Defiance ETFs Expands Growth into FinTech, Announcing the Launch of Defiance Analytics

Article content

‘Distribution 2.0’ – Digital Marketing for Asset Management

NEW YORK — Today, Defiance ETFs has announced the launch of Defiance Analytics, the first digital marketing technology platform dedicated to asset management distribution for the ‘retail investor.’ Analytics utilizes machine learning and natural language processing to enhance an investor’s digital experience around fund product branding, research, and content.

The asset gathering machine, powered by Defiance Analytics, has activated financial institutions to license Defiance Analytics LLC’s marketing technology as a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), to digitally distribute ETFs and other investment products in both the self-directed and retail channels. Defiance Analytics clients include some of the fastest growing ETF assets managers, and FinTech companies in the world.

Disclaimer: Defiance Analytics LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Defiance ETFs LLC.

