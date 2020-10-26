Dave Bautista Calls Donald Trump ‘Bully,’ Questions President’s ‘Tough Guy’ Image in New Video

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor explains in an Instagram clip why he isn’t buying Trump’s words as he endorses Joe Biden, saying, ‘It’s easy to tell someone what they want to hear.’

Dave Bautista has once again made use of his platform to urge people to use their voice to make a change at the upcoming presidential election. On Sunday, October 25, the wrestler-turned-actor posted a new video on Instagram to endorse Joe Biden.

Speaking against the incumbent president Donald Trump, the 51-year-old hunk called the Republican presidential candidate a “bully” and accused him of being a liar. “We talk about the differences between being tough and someone who portrays himself as a tough guy,” he began his message in the video.

He explained why he questioned Trump’s “tough guy” image, “It’s easy to lie to people. It’s easy to bully people. That does not make you a tough guy, It’s easy to tell someone what they want to hear. It’s not easy to tell someone what they need to hear.”

“We’re not in good shape,” the Drax the Destroyer of “Guardians of the Galaxy” continued, trying to make Americans realize the current situation in the country, “but this is where we’re gonna get out of it. That is being tough.”

He went on laying out the reasons why America needs Biden as president. “This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who’s going to have a plan so we can get back on track. A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility. That’s toughness. That is Joe Biden,” he argued.

<br />

This isn’t the first time Bautista publicly declared his dislike for Trump. “You’re fired,” he told the president in a video shared on Twitter earlier this month. He also clapped back at POTUS after the latter complained about media bias, writing, “Jesus f**king Christ do you ever stop whining?!!! Somebody get him a damn Happy Meal or something!”

Bautista is the latest MCU star who has come out in support of Biden. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo recently took part in a Biden fundraiser hosted by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo.