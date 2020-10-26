Dale Moss From The Bachelorette Modeled For Party City

And you’d do it too for a check! 💅
If you’ve been watching the current season of The Bachelorette, you’re proooooobably familiar with this guy: the incomparable Dale Moss.
The one who made her say this literally two seconds after meeting him?!
Thanks to TikTok user @notabbwish’s expert sleuthing — and I’m sure a lot of free time — Dale Moss’s Party City modeling career was ~exposed~ in a ~recently deleted~ video.
Aaaand in a couple tweets, providing photographic evidence:
All of this just in time for Halloween?!?!?!?! A gift!!!!!!!!!!
Me rn, scrolling through these harrowing images:
And, of course, Bachelor Nation got right to work memeing:
Dale after seeing the “Dale Taco” meme:
But being the gladiator in $49.99 polyester armor that he is, Dale responded to @thebetchelor on Instagram with some Real King Shit™!!!!!!!!!
And most recently, he posted THIS. Say it with me now: REAL 👏 KING 👏 SHIT!!!!!!!!!!!! 👏
In conclush, yes, Dale Moss *DID* once model for Party City.
And you’d do it too for a check!!!!!!!!! 💅💅💅
