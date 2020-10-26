Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump knock European stocks By

© . The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
() – European stocks sank on Monday, as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped 20% after it cut its 2020 outlook.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index () tumbled 1.2% by 0809 GMT, with risk appetite globally sapped by worries over U.S. stimulus progress and presidential election.
The German DAX () dropped 2.7% to hit a three-month low after software company SAP (DE:) abandoned medium-term profitability targets and cautioned that its business would take longer than expected to recover from the pandemic.
The wider tech index () slumped 5.8%.
Europe became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths on Saturday, according to a tally, as many Southern European countries reported their highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day.
Italy on Sunday ordered bars and restaurants to close by 6 p.m. and shut public gyms, cinemas, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency.
Milan’s blue-chip index () dropped 1.5%, even as ratings agency Standard and Poor’s (NYSE:) upgraded Italy’s sovereign outlook to stable from negative.
