Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump knock European stocks By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

() – European stocks sank on Monday, as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped 20% after it cut its 2020 outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () tumbled 1.2% by 0809 GMT, with risk appetite globally sapped by worries over U.S. stimulus progress and presidential election.

The German DAX () dropped 2.7% to hit a three-month low after software company SAP (DE:) abandoned medium-term profitability targets and cautioned that its business would take longer than expected to recover from the pandemic.

The wider tech index () slumped 5.8%.

Europe became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths on Saturday, according to a tally, as many Southern European countries reported their highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Italy on Sunday ordered bars and restaurants to close by 6 p.m. and shut public gyms, cinemas, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency.

Milan’s blue-chip index () dropped 1.5%, even as ratings agency Standard and Poor’s (NYSE:) upgraded Italy’s sovereign outlook to stable from negative.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR