Cole Sprouse Sparks Rumors He’s Dating Model Reina Silva With PDA-Filled Outing

WENN/Instagram

The actor, who used to date his ‘Riverdale’ co-star Lili Reinhart, is seen hugging the Canadian stunner and planting a kiss on her cheek when they’re out and about in Vancouver.

Prepare your tissues, guys! It looks like Cole Sprouse is no longer on the market after his split from Lili Reinhart. The former child actor has sparked romance rumors with model Reina Silva after the two were spotted getting cozy in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday afternoon, October 24.

In some pictures that surfaced online, Reina could be seen slipping her arms inside Cole’s jacket before pulling him in for a romantic embrace. The “Riverdale” star hugged her back and planted a kiss on her cheek as she smiled.

For their outing, both Cole and Reina decided to keep things casual with the brother of Dylan Sprouse opting for a red shirt paired with a brown jacket and matching pants, as well as a facial mask. On the other hand, the stunner kept herself warm in a fur jacket, a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

It’s also worth noting that prior to their outing, Cole picked Reina to be his model for a recent photoshoot. “Zealotry in the country, new portfolio work for Cole,” the actor said alongside the photo.

Neither Cole nor Reina has made a comment on the dating rumors.

As previously mentioned, Cole used to be dating his “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart. The two reportedly began dating in 2017 before parting ways earlier this year. Cole confirmed the split through an Instagram post. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he said at the time. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.”

“I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” he went on saying, before showing support for Lili and her movie “Chemical Hearts“. Cole enthused, “I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does.”