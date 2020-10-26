Chryst won’t confirm if Mertz tested positive for COVID-19

Following reports from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal that Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19, the biggest thing coach Paul Chryst said was what he didn’t say.

“I will not, cannot and should not therefore comment about anything dealing with our testing and coronavirus,” Chryst said Monday, per an Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports) story.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Wisconsin previously announced in a statement that it “will not be releasing COVID-related testing information regarding any individual student-athlete, due to medical privacy.”

The school added:

“Wisconsin Athletics continues to conduct daily antigen testing for the student-athletes, coaches and selected support staff associated with the Badger football program. Individuals who receive a negative antigen test result continue to participate in team activities. Individuals who receive a presumptive positive antigen test result are removed from team activities and are required to take a PCR test to confirm positivity.”

No Wisconsin players tested positive before Friday’s blowout win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, during which Mertz set a Wisconsin record for single-game completion percentage (95.2) and matched a school mark for touchdown passes in a contest (five). Big Ten protocols mandate that a player who confirms a positive coronavirus result with a second test must miss football activities for a minimum of 21 days.

Wisconsin plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 7 and the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14. It’s believed sophomore Chase Wolf would move up the depth chart if Mertz becomes unavailable.

Wolf didn’t throw a pass in the win over Illinois.