Christian McCaffrey pushing to play vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was back in uniform for Monday’s practice, a step in the right direction as the 24-year-old works to return from the right ankle sprain he suffered during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 20.

While NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that McCaffrey is a “long shot” for Thursday’s contest due to the short week, Kevin Patra wrote for NFL.com that the ball-carrier is pushing to play against Atlanta.

The Panthers won three straight games before defeats to the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. While Mike Davis performed admirably in replacing one of the league’s most talented playmakers, he was held to 12 yards on seven carries in the loss to New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

McCaffrey totaled 156 rushing yards and four touchdowns over Carolina’s first two games before he was sidelined. It was originally reported he’d miss between four and six weeks, but he hoped to return earlier.

“Well, that’s a challenge to me,” McCaffrey said of that diagnosis the day after the Tampa Bay game. “Hopefully, I’ll get back a lot earlier than this.”

He added:

“It sucks, to be 100 percent transparent. Anytime you get injured, it’s a horrible thing. You play football to play football, not to sit out.”

Carolina sits at 3-4 overall and is third in the NFC South standings behind the Saints (4-2) and Buccaneers (5-2). Atlanta is in last place at 1-6 after falling to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.