Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake likely out ‘a few weeks’ with ankle injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Arizona Cardinals running back and leading rusher Kenyan Drake will likely miss “a few weeks” due to the slight tear of a ligament in his ankle that he suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Schefter added that the Cardinals are treating the injury “like a high-ankle sprain” after X-rays taken Sunday night showed no serious issue. Drake was carted off the field with roughly four minutes remaining in the thrilling Sunday night showdown, leading some fans to speculate that he could be out through the second half of the season.

Drake led the Cardinals with 512 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns over Arizona’s first seven games. Only quarterback Kyler Murray has more rushing touchdowns (seven) among Arizona players.

Chase Edmonds finished Sunday’s game with 58 rushing yards on five carries after seeing action in the fourth quarter and overtime. Edmonds has 176 rushing yards on 29 attempts and three total touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving) on the year.

“I’ll be ready to answer the bell, whatever my role is,” Edmonds said after the win over Seattle, per Arizona’s team website.

Arizona is on a bye for Week 8 before playing the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 8.