Cardi B Gets Testy About Offset’s Arrest

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker snaps at a social media user who cynically reacts to her glamorous pictures taken before or after her husband was briefly detained by Beverly Hills Police.

Cardi B is seemingly still in a bad mood after her husband Offset‘s recent arrest. While it has been reported that the Migos star wasn’t in the wrong when police tried to apprehend him on Saturday, October 24, the mother of one got testy when an Instagram user commented on her photos which were taken before or after her husband was briefly detained by Beverly Hills Police.

In the said pictures posted on Cardi’s Instagram page, the 28-year-old star glammed up for the outing with her husband, showing her leg in a short form-fitting orange dress with a thigh-high slit. She carried a purple Birkin bag while posing next to her Rolls Royce car.

After Onsite! reposted the image, one person commented, “Sorry but it looks staged.” While it’s unclear if the comment was about the photo op, her bag or Offset’s arrest, Cardi was fuming and quickly hit back at the said user.

“yea is stage we also stage my cousin getting arrested and guns pointed at both their heads in front of hundreds of people,” she sarcastically responded.

Prior to this, footage taken during Offset’s arrest showed Cardi confronting the officers who tried to apprehend her husband. Joined by two men behind her, she was seen yelling at the cops to defend her husband, who was still in the passenger seat of his vehicle. Cardi was later out of the frame as some officers were escorting her to not approach her husband, while the two big men with her tried to protect her and didn’t let the police touch her.

Offset was eventually forced out of his car after initially refusing to exit the vehicle. He, however, was released shortly thereafter and wasn’t charged. Meanwhile, Cardi’s cousin Marcelo Almanzar, who pointed a weapon from the vehicle while Offset was driving through President Donald Trump‘s rally, was taken into custody and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.