Cardi B Fires Back At Hater Arguing Black Rappers ‘Devalue’ Birkin Bags!

Some people apparently think that Birkin bags have lost their value because of Black female rappers buying them but Cardi B thinks the opposite is the case! Here’s what the star had to say in response to the hater!

Have Birkin bags decreased in value because of Black rappers purchasing them so much?

This is what a user argued, taking to social media to lament that: ‘Birkins have literally lost their value’ because Black female rappers such as Cardi B ‘have got y’all convinced that these birkin bags are easy to get.’

It did not take the WAP rapper long at all to clap back via her own platform, explaining why the OP was very wrong to assume such a thing about the very pricey items.

In a video she posted about it, Cardi shared that ‘First thing first: I definitely could get a bag — actually I got four bags today from the Hermès store. I don’t want to brag but, it’s like, don’t even try it. Second of all…why is it that y’all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermès store? Y’all don’t do this to these White celebrities. So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us?’

She went on to argue that ‘They’re saying that we depreciate the value. Actually, we add value. Because, in hip hop, when we mention brands in hip hop, that s**t go up. Hip hop, we start trends. When y’all saying that, we devalue s**t, no. Actually, we add value. Why when a Black girl, why when a Hispanic girl have a bag, y’all have to question it. There’s a lot of boss a** b****es out here that own their own company — there’s realtors, there’s PRs, there’s doctors…and the list goes f***ing on.’

But Cardi concluded her video with a very important message for those women who are not on that list.

The rapper wanted to let the ‘regular’ girls know that they don’t have to ‘break their necks’ to get a Birkin bag and that luxury items don’t make them who they are.

She stressed that women who are not as wealthy should never feel like they have to compare themselves to what they see online, even going as far as to call it ‘fake.’

