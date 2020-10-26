Cardi B Confronts Police During Offset’s Arrest

Instagram

In a video taken when the Migos star was detained by Beverly Hills Police, the ‘WAP’ raptress is seen marching forward to her husband’s car and yelling at the cops.

Cardi B played her role as a protective wife when Offset was recently arrested by police. In a video possibly taken by an eyewitness during the incident, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker was seen confronting officers who tried to apprehend her husband.

In the brief clip, the 28-year-old star, who looked glamorous in a short form-fitting orange dress, marched toward the direction of Offset’s car, reportedly after shopping in the Hermes store. Joined by two men behind her, she was seen yelling at the cops to defend her husband, who was still in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

Cardi was later out of the frame as some officers were escorting her to not approach her husband, while the two big men with her tried to protect her and didn’t let the police touch her.

<br />

Offset himself livestreamed the arrest, which happened on Saturday, October 24 while he was driving through President Donald Trump‘s rally in Beverly Hills, California. In the clip, he insisted he’s not going to remove his hands from the steering wheel as police told him to turn off the car. “Because you’ve got guns,” he told the police of why he refused to exit the car.

Officers were heard saying, “We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” as the rapper responded by saying that there were people hitting his car with flags. The Migos star was with Cardi’s cousin Marcelo Almanzar, who pointed a weapon from the vehicle.

Offset threatened to sue cops if they arrested him, claiming, “It’s not legal!” He also told the police, “I’m a f**king celebrity, do you know who I am? I’m Offset from Migos.” The “Ric Flair Drip” spitter was eventually forced out of his car.

Following the incident, a rep for Offset, Derrian Perry, released a statement which read, “Artist and Philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters. He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”

Meanwhile, Cardi’s cousin Marcelo was taken into custody and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.