Cardi B Blasts Racist Critics Saying Black Rappers Make Birkin Bags Less Exclusive

After ranting about the criticism saying that black rappers devalue the wildly expensive Hermes Birkin bags in a 4 minute-long Instagram clip, the wife of Offset tells young girls that a Birkin bag doesn’t define them as a person.

The debate about Hermes Birkin handbag among hip-hop artists has yet to end. Cardi B, who is known for having a huge collection of the coveted designer bags, has taken to her Instagram account to address racist comments saying that black people have devalued the wildy expensive bags.

In a video posted on Sunday, October 25, Cardi blasted the critics who said that “Birkins have literally lost their value” and are less exclusive because “City Girls and Cardi” make people “convinced that these Birkin bags are easy to get.”

She told the camera, “I’ve been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it and they were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermes store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermes Birkin bag.” She went on saying, “I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag.”

In fact, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed that she just bought 4 Birkin bags that very day. “I don’t want to brag but, it’s like, don’t even try it,” she claimed. Moving to her second point, the mom of one added, “Second of all… why is it that y’all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermes store? Y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities.”

“Another thing is that they’re saying we’re depreciating the value. Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s**t go up,” the Grammy-winning raptress noted. She also said that after her Louboutin referrence on “Bodak Yellow”, their sales went up “1000 plus percent.”

Before ending her 4 minute-long clip, the wife of Offset told young girls that a Birkin bag didn’t define them as a person. “If you’re a regular girl, you don’t have to break your neck to have a Birkin. A Birkin don’t make you,” she shared. “Don’t ever feel like you gotta compare yourself. Don’t compare yourself to nobody [on] the internet. This internet s**t is fake… You still a bad f***ing b***h. Period.”

Prior to this, Offset also chimed in the Birkin conversation. “Stop letting people on the internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get.Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate…,” the Migos rapper wrote earlier this month. “By the way hip hop starts the trends !”