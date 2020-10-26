Burnt mail discovered in Boston mailbox, steps from ballot drop box fire

Matilda Coleman
Boston police are investigating after charred pieces of mail were found late Monday inside a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in Copley Square, just steps away from where a ballot drop box had been set on fire early Sunday morning. 

Officers and Boston firefighters responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m., police said in a news release. The mailbox, which officers said had last been emptied around 4 p.m. Saturday with no signs of damage, was being collected Monday afternoon when a mail carrier discovered the contents had been scorched by a fire. 

The mailbox was removed from its spot near 587 Boylston St., and videos show sparks flying as officials detached the fixture from the ground. Police said a United States Postal Inspector then took custody of both the damaged mail and the mailbox.  

Police have not yet confirmed whether this fire is related to the fire lit in the ballot drop box. Officers arrested 39-year-old Worldy Armand for allegedly setting that blaze around 4 a.m. Sunday. 

The Boston Police Department is currently investigating the incident, and officials ask that anyone with information contact the Boston Fire Investigation Unit at 617-343-3324.

