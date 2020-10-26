BREAKING | 5 people arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa murder

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Monday.

Cele said the arrests were made between 08:00 and 10:00.

The minister was briefing the nation alongside national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

Cele said the arrests were made in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“The SAPS and NPA are confident that we have a watertight case against all five suspects. At this point we cannot reveal any further information as investigations are still ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” Cele said.

One of the people arrested is believed to have pulled the trigger, Sitole said.

Meyiwa was shot dead in the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend actress Kelly Khumalo exactly six years ago today.

