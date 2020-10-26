Bow Wow Pulls a Quavo While Shooting His Shot at Instagram Model

WENN/Instagram

The Migos member previously made headlines by revealing that he slid into his girlfriend Saweetie’s DM to send a snowflake emoticon before they started dating.

Quavo has apparently inspired fellow celebrities to use a similar way to hit on girls. Days after he went viral for sharing the pick-up line he used to slide into Saweetie‘s DM, Bow Wow pulled a Quavo while trying to shoot his shot at Instagram model Adrianna Brown.

It all started after the stunner posted on the photo-sharing site a snap of her posing in a white shirt dress that she complemented with a light brown hat, matching heels and several accessories. “it’s just somethin bout you…,” so Adrianna wrote underneath the post, which has since been liked by more than 4,000 people.

Bow Wow was among the people loving the photo, leaving an ice box and a snowflake emojis in the comment section of the post. It was a clear reference to the Migos member who slid into Saweetie’s DM to send a snowflake emoticon.

Bow Wow was previously in a relationship with Kiyomi Leslie that ended in a messy breakup. Back in 2019, they got into an explosive fight that got both of them arrested. Ever since then, their relationship has been anything but amicable, with Kiyomi alleging that the rapper abused her when they were still dating. “Bet he won’t tell y’all the police been called out more than that one occasion and his family lied & covered for him that time,” she said in July 2019, adding that she still covered for that “weak a** n***a” despite the things that he did to her.

Most recently, an audio leaked revealing that Bow Wow punched her in the stomach when she was pregnant. Kiyomi could be heard in the audio saying, “This hurts me in my stomach.” Things only got worse when the social media star begged him to let her leave as she stated that she felt like a “prisoner.” However, the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star refused to do that as he proceeded to throw hateful words and violent threats towards her.