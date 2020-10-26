Borat Sends Katy Perry a NSFW Birthday Tribute You Just Have to Watch

Borat had a memorable birthday message for Katy Perry.

On Oct. 25, the Sacha Baron Cohen-created character sent the pop star, who he actually called “Katy Pepsi,” a happy birthday video and somehow pulled her husband Orlando Bloom into the mix.

“I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports,” Borat said. “But instead Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his scrum out. He had a very good one! It must be nice to see Orlando bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake, why not?”

For fans who may recall, the actor was photographed paddle boarding in the buff in 2016 and the internet will not let him forget.

The 36-year-old “Daises” singer shared the video on Instagram with a simple “omg @orlandobloom [birthday cake emoji]” in the caption. Orlando also posted the birthday tribute and revealed in his caption that it was a “dream come true birthday message,” so it was definitely something special.