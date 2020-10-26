Boots to unveil 12 minute in-store coronavirus test device

High street chemist Boots will reveal a new device to process coronavirus tests which they say can get a result in just 12 minutes.

Selected shops will host the LumiraDx devices, which are able to quickly process swab tests to give customers same-day results and will be rolled out in selected stores over the next few weeks.

Boots has also launched a 48-hour testing service which is currently available in 10 stores across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

There are plans to extend the programme to more than 50 outlets across the nation.

It is available as a private pre-flight test for customers who require one before travelling abroad, or as a solution for those who would prefer peace of mind before seeing friends and family.

But the in-store service will cost about £120.

Seb James, managing director of Boots UK and ROI, said the programme is being implemented as a way to help ease the pressure on the nation’s health services.

“Boots has supported the Government’s Covid-19 testing programme from the very start and offering this new in-store service is the next step in our efforts to fight against the pandemic,” he said.

“We hope that by offering this testing option in local community stores, Boots can help ease pressure on the NHS and the Government by providing additional access to testing and crucial reassurances for people across the UK.

“As part of the UK High Street for over 170 years, Boots is proud to serve on the front line alongside the NHS and we will continue to do our part to support the nation’s healthcare needs during this challenging and beyond.”

Customers who are not displaying any Covid-19 symptoms can book an in-store test through the company’s website, boots.com.