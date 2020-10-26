Boosie Badazz Pressed by Mike Tyson Over His Transphobic Comments on Dwyane Wade’s Daughter

Instagram/WENN

Denying that he’s bothered by gay people, the ‘Wipe Me Down’ rapper says his issue with then-12-year-old Zaya Wade’s transition is because she’s still ‘a child.’

Months have passed since Boosie Badazz (previously known as Lil Boosie) made controversial comments about Dwyane Wade‘s transgender daughter Zaya Wade, but Mike Tyson still won’t let it slide. So when the rapper stopped by his podcast “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson”, the former boxing champion confronted him about his homophobic and transphobic remarks.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Mike questioned why Boosie slammed Dwyane’s then-12-year-old daughter who came out as transgender. “Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them?” the retired professional boxer demanded an explanation. “Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.”

Boosie retorted by saying that he’s “as straight as an arrow.” Mike said he wasn’t trying to call Boosie gay, but he’s confused as to why gay people tend to bother the Baton Rogue native. “If you’re straight then why do you offend people?” the former athlete asked.

“I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child. That’s really why I got offended,” Boosie explained. He added, “If it was a motherf**king 19-year-old, 18-year-old, grown person, I probably wouldn’t have, I know I wouldn’t have said anything.”

“I just felt like that’s a child. A child at 12 can’t make that decision,” he continued. “That’s just how I feel, and certain things I talk about, I just felt like that was going too far. You calling him a ‘her,’ that’s going too far. At 12 years old.”

Mike agreed that it’s a child, but he stopped himself from judging as remarking, “Who the f**k am I to say anything? What I think don’t mean a motherf**king thing.” Boosie, meanwhile, insisted that he stands by what he said about Dwyane’s transgender daughter.





Boosie was under fire earlier this year after responding to the Wade family’s support to Zaya’s transition. “Don’t cut his d**k off, bruh,” he said in a video at the time. “Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d**k off, bruh. Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f**king d**k off, Dwyane Wade.”