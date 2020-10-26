Bloomberg: Apple to Launch 3rd Gen AirPods and 2nd Gen AirPods Pro in 2021, Possible Third HomePod Model Also in the Works

Apple plans to update its AirPods line next year with two new models including third-generation ‌AirPods‌ and second-generation AirPods Pro, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Apple is also reportedly mulling a new model of HomePod that would sit in between the original ‌HomePod‌ and the recently announced HomePod mini, claims the report.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on two new models: third-generation entry-level ‌AirPods‌ and the second version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ earbuds, according to people familiar with the plans. The models will join other new Apple audio devices like the ‌HomePod mini‌ and upcoming over-ear headphones. The company has also weighed launching another smart speaker that would sit between the ‌HomePod mini‌ and the original version in the line up.

Corroborating previous rumors regarding new ‌AirPods‌ models, the report claims the new entry-level ‌AirPods‌ will inherit a form factor design similar to ‌AirPods Pro‌, with a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips, but minus the higher end features of the latter earbuds such as noise cancelation. Apple is looking to improve the entry-level ‌AirPods‌’ battery life, however.

As for the second version of ‌AirPods Pro‌, Apple aims to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom, and is said to be testing a design with “a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s a ear,” which would make them more similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds and similar rival designs from Amazon and Google.

According to the report, integrating the ‌AirPods Pro‌ features, antennas, and microphones into the smaller casing has proven “challenging” during development, which “could result in a less ambitious design when the product is finalized.”

Apple has reportedly discussed launching the new low-end ‌AirPods‌ during the first half of next year and is also planning new wireless chips to power both models.