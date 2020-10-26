Bitcoin breaking through $12K is huge but don’t expect higher prices before 2021 By Cointelegraph

Home Business Bitcoin breaking through $12K is huge but don’t expect higher prices before...

The previous week has been tremendous for (BTC) investors as price broke the crucial barrier of $12,000, culminating in a surge from $11,300 to $13,300, a rally of $2,000 within a week.

A new yearly high was printed, while the dollar has been showing weakness as well. Next to that, multiple listed companies came along with statements regarding allocations of Bitcoin rather than the U.S. Dollar.