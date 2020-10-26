Best Black Friday Android phone deals

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Nokia has quite a few low-cost Android options in its portfolio, with the Nokia 5.3 being one of its latest and greatest offerings. Despite having an ultra-low price, the 5.3 offers things like a large HD display, reliable performance, great software, and more.

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR