Home Sports Bears vs. Rams live score, updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’ game

Bears vs. Rams live score, updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’ game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Two similar teams will go up against each other in Week 7’s “Monday Night Football” game.

The Bears (5-1) are led defensively by dominant pass-rusher in Khalil Mack and have a young offensive-minded coach in Matt Nagy with explosive weapons such as running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Allen Robinson.

The Rams (4-2) also have a defensive stalwart on the interior in Aaron Donald, along with their own new-age offensive guru in Sean McVay, who has deep threats such as Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods at his disposal.

Both teams are off to successful starts after disappointing seasons in 2019. For Chicago, the key has been making the switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles, who is more aggressive in throwing the ball deep down the field. For LA, it has been just as much about improving offensive line play as it has been maturation for Jared Goff, who is learning to trust his protection more this season.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Bears vs. Rams on “Monday Night Football.” Check out complete results from the Week 7 NFL game:

MORE: Watch NFL games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Bears vs. Rams score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Final
Bears
Rams

Bears vs. Rams live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(Updates begin at 8:15 p.m.)

Bears vs. Rams start time

  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel (national): ESPN
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2020

Week 1Sept. 14Steelers 26, Giants 16
Week 1Sept. 14Titans 16, Broncos 14
Week 2Sept. 21Raiders 34, Saints 24
Week 3Sept. 28Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
Week 4Oct. 5Packers 30, Falcons 16
Week 5Oct. 12Saints 30, Chargers 27
Week 6Oct. 19Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10
Week 7Oct. 26Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
Week 8Nov. 2New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9Nov. 9New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
Week 10Nov. 16Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 11Nov. 23Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 12Nov. 30Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13Dec. 7San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14Dec. 14Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 15Dec. 21Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16Dec. 28New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

RELATED ARTICLES

©