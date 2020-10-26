Bears vs. Rams live score, updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’ game

Two similar teams will go up against each other in Week 7’s “Monday Night Football” game.
The Bears (5-1) are led defensively by dominant pass-rusher in Khalil Mack and have a young offensive-minded coach in Matt Nagy with explosive weapons such as running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Allen Robinson.
The Rams (4-2) also have a defensive stalwart on the interior in Aaron Donald, along with their own new-age offensive guru in Sean McVay, who has deep threats such as Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods at his disposal.
Both teams are off to successful starts after disappointing seasons in 2019. For Chicago, the key has been making the switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles, who is more aggressive in throwing the ball deep down the field. For LA, it has been just as much about improving offensive line play as it has been maturation for Jared Goff, who is learning to trust his protection more this season.
Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Bears vs. Rams on “Monday Night Football.” Check out complete results from the Week 7 NFL game:
Bears vs. Rams live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’
(Updates begin at 8:15 p.m.)
Bears vs. Rams start time
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel (national): ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV
‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2020
|Week 1
|Sept. 14
|Steelers 26, Giants 16
|Week 1
|Sept. 14
|Titans 16, Broncos 14
|Week 2
|Sept. 21
|Raiders 34, Saints 24
|Week 3
|Sept. 28
|Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
|Week 4
|Oct. 5
|Packers 30, Falcons 16
|Week 5
|Oct. 12
|Saints 30, Chargers 27
|Week 6
|Oct. 19
|Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10
|Week 7
|Oct. 26
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
|Week 8
|Nov. 2
|New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Week 9
|Nov. 9
|New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
|Week 10
|Nov. 16
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 11
|Nov. 23
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 12
|Nov. 30
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|Dec. 7
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
|Week 14
|Dec. 14
|Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 15
|Dec. 21
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Week 16
|Dec. 28
|New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills