Barack Obama’s Daughter Sasha Breaks Internet With Clip of Her Rapping Along to City Girls

WENN

One of her friends posts on TikTok a video of them lip syncing to JT’s verse on MoneyBagg Yo’s ‘Said Sum’ remix that goes, ‘All these n***as wanna f**k JT (They do)/ Hellcat, this a SRT (Skrrt, skrrt).’

Barack Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, don’t really use social media. Because of that, the moment they make appearances on their friends’ social media accounts, it immediately attracts attention. An example of that could be seen over the weekend, when one of Sasha’s friends posted on TikTok a video of them having fun.

In the said video, Sasha and her friend were rapping along to MoneyBagg Yo‘s “Said Sum” remix featuring City Girls. Both of the young girls were specifically lip syncing to JT‘s verse that went, “City Girls make ’em wish like Ray J (Let me talk to ’em)/ All these n***as wanna f**k JT (They do)/ Hellcat, this a SRT (Skrrt, skrrt)/ Pull up, G-Wag’ 63 (Ow)/ Make a fifty-five suck they teeth/ He want a menage with a nеw body (Ow)/ Man, you n***as can’t f**k with me/ ‘Cause I came from thе bottom (Yeah).”

<br />

The video soon went viral on social media with many people praising Sasha for perfectly lip syncing to the song. “Seeing that video of Sasha Obama on tiktok rappin City Girls just really warmed my heart,” one person wrote. “Seeing Sasha Obama recite City Girls lyrics brings so much joy to my heart,” another echoed the sentiment, as one other said, “i went from having a crush on barack obama when i was younger to having a crush on sasha obama now.”

“Saw Sasha Obama on TikTok and I am proud of our community’s niece for leaning into the culture,” someone else commented. On the other hand, an individual chimed in, “Sasha Obama is a beautiful young woman having fun and enjoying life with her friends. Auntie June is so proud of her.”

JT herself has reacted to the viral video with a heart-eyes emoticon.